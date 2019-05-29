Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ministry of Presidential Affairs delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at Al Bateen Palace, a delegation of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the audience exchanged Ramadan greetings and wished more security and welfare for the precious homeland under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to continue the journey of welfare, progress and overall renaissance nationwide.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, was also present at the meeting.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed happiness about meeting the ministry's delegation and wished them good luck to discharge their work and responsibilities to serve their homeland so as to achieve its aspirations and objectives.

He added that qualified national cadres, sincere efforts and teamwork in various sectors are main pillars towards progress and development of the country.

The team lauded the support given by the leadership which contributes to performing their tasks and responsibilities efficiently and expressed their pride in serving their country and Emiratis.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received more Ramadan well-wishers who wished further prosperity and security for the homeland.