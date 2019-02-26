Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of ‘First Summit for Military Attaches’

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received, in Qasr Al Bahr, the participants of the "First Summit for Military Attaches," which was organised by the Ministry of Defence, in cooperation with the General Command of the Armed Forces and several national authorities, accompanied by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the military attaches and briefed them about the topics of the forum, which is being held in Abu Dhabi, related to diplomacy, the military, strategy and the media, with the aim of promoting communication between the Armed Forces and military attaches abroad.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of such forums and discussions to enrich the vision of its participants, and providing a platform for presenting their ideas and promoting coordination and consultations on the latest international developments.

He also pointed out that the UAE’s military representatives abroad are helping to promote social and cultural communication, and have a key role in improving its relations with other countries while wishing them success in serving their nation and embodying its civil image to the world.

The forum aims to enhance the communication and cooperation between the attaches, as well as to familiarise them with the UAE’s foreign policy and introduce the agenda of the ministry and the Armed Forces while focussing on the UAE Vision 2021.

The programme includes several lectures given by speakers from the ministry and the General Command of the Armed Forces, as well as lecturers from participating authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Supreme Council for National Security, the National Media Council, the UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence, and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR.