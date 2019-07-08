Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from King of Morocco

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a phone call from King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and the Moroccan King reviewed the brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to further develop them to serve the common interests of both countries and peoples.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments along with a number of issues of common concern and exchanged views on them.