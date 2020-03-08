Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Korean President

During the conversation, the two parties drew their attention to the latest developments surrounding the new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak and discussed ways to cooperate to avoid the further spread of the epidemic.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's keenness to support South Korea with any means necessary in its efforts to curb the impact of COVID-19.

His Highness also expressed his condolences to all the victims of the epidemic, wishing the fast and full recovery of those diagnosed with the virus.

For his part, Moon Jae-in expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support under the current health crisis, noting the strength of ties between the two countries and their peoples.