Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Pakistan PM

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a phone call from Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Pakistan PM discussed ties between the two countries and ways to further develop them to serve the common interests of both countries and peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.