Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Burkina Faso

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of Burkina Faso, to discuss relations between the UAE and Burkina Faso.

During their meeting, which took place today in the Al Shati Palace, both sides discussed their overall cooperation and the means of developing them to achieve their mutual interests and benefit from investment, economic and trade opportunities.

They also addressed other common issues, such as combatting violence and terrorism and ensuring regional and international security, stability, development and peace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stated that the UAE has prioritised its cooperation with friendly countries, especially those in Africa, with promising development, economic and investment opportunities for Emirati companies.

He also highlighted the UAE’s interest in strengthening its relations with Burkina Faso.

Kabore expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE and witnessing its social and economic development, while affirming his country’s keenness to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE.

At the end of the meeting, both sides explained their goals of improving the lives of their peoples and achieving development and stability, while affirming the importance of creating economic and investment partnerships.

Among those who attended the meeting were Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Burkinabe Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs, Moumina Sheriff Sy; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Alpha Barry; and Burkina Faso Ambassador to the UAE, Mansa Ountana, were also present.