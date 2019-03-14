Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kazakhstan

By WAM

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Nazarbayev’s visit to the UAE, which will strengthen the relations and cooperation between the two countries and answers the aspirations of their leaderships and peoples.

During the meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, both sides affirmed the friendship between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and discussed promising opportunities in the areas of investment, the economy and culture.

The meeting also addressed several regional and international causes and developments of common interest and exchanged opinions regarding them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been keen, since its establishment, to promote communication and cooperation with various countries, to discuss their mutual interests and achieve overall development and advancement while pointing out that the country has established solid relations with friendly countries, based on mutual respect, trust and constructive cooperation.

The Kazakhstan President expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, asserting the importance of the friendship and cooperation bringing together his country and the UAE in all aspects, and Kazakhstan’s interest in broadening their horizons.

He praised the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 hosted by the UAE, which is considered an international sporting, cultural and humanitarian forum, valuing the country’s role and international qualitative initiatives which make a real difference to the different targeted segments.

After the conclusion of the meeting H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and Nazarbayev witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Intent between the Ministry of Energy in the Republic of Kazakhstan and Prime Project Development Consultancy, regarding cooperation in the field of investment in the sectors of energy and industries related to the underground wealth in Kazakhstan.

The agreement was signed by Waleed Salman, General-General of Prime Project Development Consultancy, and Maazoum Merzagalyev, Deputy Minister of Energy in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meeting and the memorandum exchange ceremony was attended by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Commissioner Ali Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of the National Welfare Fund; Nurlan Onjanov, Assistant of the President for International Affairs; Madiar Menilikov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, and several officials.