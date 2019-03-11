Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Togo

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday, President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and Togo, and means of developing them to achieve the interests of the two countries, and their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Gnassingbe also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

His Highness emphasised the UAE's interest, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the comprehensive development initiatives and efforts of friendly nations to obtain sustainable economic and social development across vital sectors.

For his part, the Togolese President expressed his happiness in visiting the UAE, emphasising his country's efforts to further expand ties with the UAE, and benefit from its successful development experience.

He also conveyed his thanks and appreciation for the development and humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE, praising the leadership's keenness to build cultural, economic and investment bridges with countries from all across the world.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Hussain Jasim Al Nowais, Chairman of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development; Cina Lawson, Togolese Minister of Post and Digital Economy; Marc Ably-Bidamon, Togolese Minister of Energy; Robert Dusi, Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sani Yaya, Togolese Minister of Finance, also attended the meeting.