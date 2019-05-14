Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ramadan well-wishers

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received at Al Bateen Palace delegations from the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, who came to congratulate him on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged greetings with the audience, praying Almighty Allah to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to keep the UAE a haven for giving, tolerance, coexistence and compassion.

They also wished the President good health and happiness so he can pursue the development process and add more achievements, following the steps of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.