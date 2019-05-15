Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ramadan well-wishers

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a number of Emirati well-wishers on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He exchanged greetings with them and wished more prosperity and security for the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They wished good health for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to continue the journey of development and meet the aspirations of UAE citizens.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed received a number of volunteer doctors who took part in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and exchanged with them greetings on the holy month.

He praised their efforts to serve People of Determination and their contributions along with other voluntary teams to the success of the event.

Attending the meetings were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Dtermination.