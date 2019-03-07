Mohamed bin Zayed receives Russian Foreign Minister

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Sergey Lavrov, Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs, who is currently visiting the country as part of his regional tour.

During the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Shatie - Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and Lavrov explored cooperation relations and prospects of joint action between the UAE and the Russian Federation. They also discussed means of supporting UAE-Russia ties to achieve the interests of the two friendly countries.

The two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting touched on the two countries efforts and keenness in supporting the various endeavours and initiatives to achieve peace, security and stability for the countries and peoples of the region.

The meeting was attended by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Also present at the meeting were Bogdanov Mikhail Leonidovich, Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as a number of senior officials.