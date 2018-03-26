Mohamed bin Zayed receives South Korean President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, who is on an official visit to the country.

An official reception ceremony was held upon President Jae-in's arrival, where the national anthems of South Korea was played, along with the firing of 21 artillery rounds to greet the country's guests.

President Jae-in was greeted by a number of senior officials, while Sheikh Mohamed greeted the senior officials accompanying the President of South Korea.

Those who greeted the South Korean President included H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the department of Energy; Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; Abdullah Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea; Major General Lt. General Juma Ahmed Al Bowardi Al Falasi, Adviser to Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Force; and Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Korean delegation included Kim Dong-yun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Strategy and Finance; Kang Kyung-wa, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Paek Ono-Jiu, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy; Jeon Jei-guk, Minister of Defence Acquisition Programme Administration; Park Kang-ho, Ambassador of Korea to the UAE; Kim Hyun-chul, Adviser to Korean President for Economic Affairs; and Mun Mi-ock, Adviser to Korean President for Science and Technology; and a number of Korean senior advisors, officials and businessmen.