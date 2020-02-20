Mohamed bin Zayed receives South Korean President's envoy

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the cooperation programme between the UAE and South Korea on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy sets an example to emulate in this field.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed made the statements as he received today Im Jong-seok, Minister of State and Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of South Korea, with whom he discussed an array of issues of common interest against the backdrop of the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Mohamed, during the meeting, which took place at Al Shati' Palace in Abu Dhabi, conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to S. Korean President Moon Jae-in. and expressed his wishes for continued progress, stability and development to the Korean people The Korean envoy thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome, stressing the keenness of the South Korean President to develop Emirati-Korean relations at all levels.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the delegation accompanying the Korean envoy.

