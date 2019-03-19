Mohamed bin Zayed receives Special Olympics International Board of Directors

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the Special Olympics International Board of Directors, accompanied by Special Olympics Chairman Dr. Timothy Shriver, the family of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Founder of Special Olympics, and President and Managing Director of the Middle East and North Africa Region of Special Olympics Ayman Abdel Wahab.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed wished full success for the Olympics Board of Directors to ensure entire support for the People of Determination and their integration in society.

He articulated the UAE's keenness to empower People of Determination and facilitate their efficient contributions to the national and social development drive.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hailed the efforts of the Kennedy's family in promoting people of special needs' sports and enable them to play an efficient role on the same footing with various segments of society.

For their part, the World Special Olympics delegation underlined the importance of the significant initiatives adopted by the UAE and its eminent role in providing an ideal environment and best-in-class facilities and services in line with international standards to ensure perfect engagement of people with special needs in such a global event.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Sorour bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.