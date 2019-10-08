Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tolerance logo beyond 2019

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday the Tolerance Logo, which depicts an image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, wrapped in a Ghaf tree leaf.

The Tolerance Logo, which was presented to Sheikh Mohamed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Chairperson of the 'Year of Tolerance' Executive Committee, will be used as the official logo of tolerance by the end of 2019, the Year of Tolerance.

Sheikh Mohamed said he was pleased to receive this authentic national symbol which forms a key part of the 'Year of Tolerance' logo.

He pointed out that the Ghaf tree has a great significance as a symbol of tolerance and coexistence in the desert and is associated with the identity and heritage of the Emirati people.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that instilling the values of tolerance carries on the approach and legacy of Sheikh Zayed.

The evergreen Ghaf tree also symbolises sustainability, given its ability to adapt in the harsh environment.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had given great importance to the Ghaf tree and issued laws and regulations prohibiting the cutting of the tree throughout the country. He championed the universal human values of tolerance and co-existence.