Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Senator Roy Blunt

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received in Qasr Al Bahr Majlis today US Senator Roy Blunt.

The meeting occasioned a review of the bilateral relations and prospects of fostering cooperation across all fronts in addition to an array of topics of common interest.

The Abu Dhabi Crown prince wished full success to the US delegation in their Olympic endeavours along with other national teams partaking of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

The US Senator expressed admiration for the neat organisation of the event and the impressive turnout witnessed as well as the popular and official response to the Olympics.

The unprecedented scale of participation in the sought-after event reflects the great potential boasted by the UAE in hosting such global sports event, said the US Senator.

Attending the meeting were Yousef Mani Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, and the accompanying delegation of the US guest as well as Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.