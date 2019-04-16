Mohamed bin Zayed receives winners of Jiu-Jitsu Championships

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday, the winners of the 'Third Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Jiu-Jitsu Championship', 'the Second National and Reserve Service Jiu-Jitsu Championship', and the 'First Military Colleges Jiu Jitsu Championship', at Al Bahr Palace.

They were accompanied by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his happiness about the effective participation of children of the UAE in the Jiu Jitsu Championships which contributes to enhancing their skills and capabilities. He pointed at the importance of preparing Emirati champions and training them to compete in the international tournaments inside of abroad.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the winners while wishing them success and higher places and urging them to continue their efforts to achieve their sporting goals.

The athletes extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for supporting sports in the country in general, especially Jiu Jitsu which contributed to developing and increasing its popularity as well as backing Emirati athletes to achieve trophies.

Among those who attended the meeting were Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.