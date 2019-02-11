Mohamed bin Zayed receives world leaders, officials during World Government Summit

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a number of leaders and senior officials participating in the 7th World Government Summit, which started earlier today in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received Saad Al-Hariri, Prime Minister of Lebanon. During the meeting, they discussed the brotherly relations between the two countries and ways of booting them in addition to reviewing a number of issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Lebanon, and Fouad Chehab Nabih Dandan, Ambassador of Lebanon to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also met with Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, IMF.

Sheikh Mohamed and Lagarde discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the UAE and the IMF in addition to a number of global financial and economic issues.

The meeting was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed also received Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer, discussed with him a number of aviation related areas and ways to develop existing cooperation between Airbus and UAE airlines.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also met with David Beasley, Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme.

The meeting dealt with the development projects implemented by the World Food Programme in the areas of health, infrastructure, education and assistance to refugees and provide support to ensure that needy people receive food assistance.

His Highness and the guests exchanged views on the importance of the World Government Summit and its role in presenting ideas, projects and specific initiatives that help governments around the world to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for peoples.