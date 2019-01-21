Mohamed bin Zayed receives Year of Zayed and Zayed Memorial working teams

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain the working teams of the Year of Zayed 2018 initiative and the Zayed Memorial project.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed hailed their efforts which contributed to the success of the two initiatives.

Zayed Memorial is a national edifice that carries the legacy and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed and the two teams discussed ideas on how to pass on the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his extraordinary work which left everlasting effects on human and cultural heritage values at the local and global levels.

He also expressed his pride at the competencies of national cadres who work for sustained values and carrying forward the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, through hard work so as to raise the flag of the country high and reflect their love and loyalty for the homeland.

In turn, the delegation expressed their happiness at meeting with Sheikh Mohamed while lauding his attention to empowering Emiratis. They also said that Sheikh Mohamed's confidence stimulates them to discharge their missions with efficiency to serve their country.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and other officials.