Mohamed bin Zayed reiterates UAE's commitment to peace, security and stability in Yemen

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, underscored that preserving Yemen's security and stability and supporting its people were part of the established pillars of the UAE policy since the time of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said Yemen is of strategic importance with regard to Arab security.

He made these remarks while receiving Sultan Al Burkani, Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament, at Al Bahr Palace on Monday. Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, was also present.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE would continue its efforts until peace prevailed across Yemen and legitimacy institutions resumed their duties in an atmosphere of security and stability. He added that historic, fraternal bonds between the two countries prompted the UAE to pursue its efforts to restore security and stability in the Arab country.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Al Burkani discussed ways of enhancing bilateral ties, especially in the parliamentary field, and took stock of the latest developments in Yemen.

The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening the role of the Yemeni parliament over issues concerning the Yemeni people and contributing to maintaining security and stability and enabling state institutions to assume their work and provide services to the Yemeni people.

The Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership, the government and the people for supporting the legitimacy in Yemen. The UAE has taken a noble stance that will go down in history, of supporting the Yemeni people and protecting its Arab identity and history, he added.

He also appreciated the UAE's humanitarian and developmental initiatives in Yemen and its support and rehabilitation of the Yemeni security and police forces, which he noted had helped restore security and stability in liberated governorates and enabled the Yemeni people to endure challenges.

The Yemeni top MP presented to Sheikh Mohamed a photo of Sheikh Zayed shaking his hand when he had welcomed him in Yemen before the launch of the Ma’rib Dam reconstruction project on 20th December, 1986.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation;H.H. Lt.

General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.