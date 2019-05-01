Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Airports' board

By Wam

In his capacity as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has issued a resolution restructuring the board of Abu Dhabi Airports under the chairmanship of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.

The resolution named the following as board members: Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani as Deputy Chairman; Abdullah Abdul Hamid Al Sahi; Nadir Ahmed Al Hammadi; Saeed Rashid Al Zaaabi; Tony Douglas and Hisham Malik Khalid.