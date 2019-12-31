Mohamed bin Zayed School construction complete

By WAM

The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has announced the completion of construction works on the Mohamed bin Zayed School.

Construction costs of the all-boys school reached AED170 million, Musanada revealed, adding that the project was undertaken as part of the Abu Dhabi Future Schools Programme, ADFSP. The handover process to the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, has also begun, the company added.

The school covers an area of over 25.9 thousand square metres, on a total plot area of 78.9 thousand square metre. The school building contains three-levels, and accommodates 2,550 students (1,500 C2 students and 1,050 C3 students) across 85 classrooms.

Facilities include a library, science and computer labs, arts rooms, a multipurpose hall, administration offices, an equipped sports hall, a cafeteria, a dining hall, a prayer room for students and the administration staff, external playgrounds, parking spaces and external landscaping.