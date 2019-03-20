Mohamed bin Zayed speaks to New Zealand PM over phone

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today held a telephone call with Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, expressing his sincere condolences to the New Zealand government, its people, and the families of victims of the terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques, which left scores of people dead and injured.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt solace and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed souls in Paradise.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by Ms Ardern on the repercussions of the terrorist attack. He stressed the UAE's full support and solidarity with New Zealand in the face of all forms of extremism and terrorism, and all measures taken to safeguard its security and stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.

His Highness affirmed the urgent need to continue and intensify international efforts to combat hate speech and terrorism, which has no religion. He also stressed the need to confront all forms of violence and extremism, while promoting and disseminating the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace among the peoples of the world.

For her part, Prime Minister Ardern expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his sincere message of support for New Zealand, its people, and the families of the victims in this painful situation.

The two sides also affirmed the friendly relations between the UAE and New Zealand and the shared values of tolerance and coexistence between them.