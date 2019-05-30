Mohamed bin Zayed, US National Security Adviser discuss latest regional, global developments

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and visiting US National Security Adviser John Bolton had an official meeting on Wednesday and discussed several issues of mutual concern, including joint coordination as part of the international efforts to counter violence, extremism and terrorism.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and the US National Security Adviser also took stock of the latest regional and global issues of mutual interest, and consequences of unfolding developments in the region.

The meeting at Al Shati Palace was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the US; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.