Mohamed bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State of the United States, here on Tuesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed means to deepen bilateral relations, strategic cooperation and coordination in various fields, including joint efforts to confront extremism, terrorism and its affiliated groups. They also explored ways to enhance security and stability and achieve peace in the region.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East and their impact on the security and stability of its people, as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and members of the delegation accompanying the US Secretary of State.