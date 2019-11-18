Mohamed bin Zayed visits Dubai Airshow 2019

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the UAE’s aviation sector has accomplished significant achievements and is a key driver of the national economy.

During his visit to the 16th Dubai Airshow 2019, held at the Dubai World Central from 17th to 21st November, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the UAE is keen to support and invest heavily in its aviation industry and establish constructive partnerships with advanced countries, as well as develop the sector and build the capacities of Emirati human resources.

He also noted the growing international confidence in the Emirati aviation industry and its products, which reflects the effective cooperation between Emirati companies and their global counterparts.

Sheikh Mohamed toured the exhibition, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and explored pavilions set up by companies from around the world.

He then welcomed the exhibition’s participants, including officials, military leaders and representatives of aviation companies, and exchanged views on the latest technologies, as well as current and future developments in the sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was keen to visit the pavilions of national companies, view their products and discuss their future visions of the UAE’s aviation industry and ways of developing it.

He also visited the pavilions hosting Russian Helicopters, the United Aircraft Corporation, Safran, Dassault Aviation, Thales, Emirates Airline, the Foreign Armed Forces Display Platform, the National Search and Rescue Centre, the Chinese Pavilion, as well as a Kawasaki C-2 Tactical Military Transport Aircraft - Japan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the Dubai Airshow is a leading international aviation exhibition and a key platform for showcasing the latest aviation and defence technologies, adding that it provides many opportunities for participating companies to showcase their products.

He also expressed his satisfaction at the professionalism of qualified UAE nationals who helped to organise the event, which reflects the importance of human resources to the UAE’s comprehensive development vision.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied during his tour by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, a number of Sheikhs, ministers and military commanders from the UAE and other sisterly and friendly countries participating in the event.