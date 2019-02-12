Mohamed bin Zayed visits World Government Summit

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has visited the 2019 World Government Summit hosted in Dubai.

The three-day forum has seen the participation of over 4,000 heads of state, government, ministers, officials, and experts representing some 140 countries.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed toured the Museum of the Future exhibit, where he was briefed on the sixth exhibition titled 'HUMANS 2.0', inspired by the latest scientific breakthroughs and leading futurist projections to address future challenges.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, accompanied His Highness during the visit.

Sheikh Mohamed said that the World Government Summit is an advanced platform to learn more about future-focused ideas and projects for leadership and governments to enhance their roles in serving their peoples, as well as a platform to narrate success stories and leading government experiences.

His Highness went on to say that the summit is an important opportunity for its participants to gain a better understanding of the UAE's initiatives, visions and accomplishments in government and leadership sectors, via the country's adoption of innovative ideas that help shape the world's future.

"Since it's inception, thanks to the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit has continued to attract global leaders and experts to present their experiences and successes, as well as provide insight on future challenges," Sheikh Mohamed continued.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also praised the concept behind the Museum of the Future, an incubator for futuristic innovation and design, currently under construction in Dubai, UAE.

The Museum of the Future builds on over 5 years of temporary immersive exhibitions held at the World Government Summit. These pop-ups led to the conception of the Dubai Future Foundation and the permanent Museum of the Future, set to become the world's largest and most exciting home to tomorrow's trends and opportunities.