Mohamed bin Zayed visits Yemeni poet at Burjeel Hospital

  • WAM
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has visited the Yemeni poet Fadl Mahmoud Saleh, who is receiving medical treatment at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed reassured on his health condition and wished him quick recovery.

In turn, Saleh extended thanks and appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's kind visit, while expressing his gratitude at the noble values and great sacrifices provided by the UAE to support the Yemeni people to restore legitimacy, security and stability in Yemen.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under Secretary to the Crown Prince's Court; Dr Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi Secretary-General of the Emirates UAE Red Crescent, and a number of officials.

 

