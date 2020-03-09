Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight against coronavirus

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has re-affirmed the UAE's full preparedness to continue to cooperate with the World Health Organisation, WHO, in fighting the novel coronavirus and curbing the spread of its global outbreak.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, today deliberated the cooperation ties between the two sides over a phone call where they reiterated the paramount importance of doubling international efforts to accelerate concerted action and synergistic efforts to contain the infection.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments in the endeavours to address the outbreak of the sometimes fatal virus and precautionary and preventive measures taken so far, with the WHO Director-General updating Sheikh Mohamed on the organisation's efforts to expedite initiatives to develop effective COVID-19 treatments.

Sheikh Mohamed doubled on the UAE's readiness to continue to stand by the WHO in its endeavours in line with the sheer humanitarian approach adopted by the UAE, which, Sheikh Mohamed said, is never limited by the geography, race, colour or religion of the beneficiaries under such tough circumstances.

The WHO's chief commended the UAE for evacuating a number of Arab nationals from the epidemic-stricken Chinese province of Hubei to the newly established Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, praising the high medical standards pursued by the UAE in line with the WHO's guidelines.

The international official also hailed the significant support provided by the UAE in support of combatting diseases and pandemics and improving living conditions across the world.

Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Adhanom called for expediting cooperation between regional and international health organisations to achieve the aspired results in the global fight against the novel virus, and agreed to continue dialogue over the coming weeks to review the latest developments of the situation and efforts made to fight the infection and other health challenges.

