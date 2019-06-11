Mohamed bin Zayed, Yemeni Premier review situation in Yemen

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Dr Maeen Abdulmalik, the Prime Minister of Yemen, and reviewed the latest developments in his country.

The humanitarian and developmental efforts made by the UAE to restore normalcy in Yemen and help the Yemeni people survive the current challenges featured high during the discussions, with H.H. Mohamed re-affirming the UAE’s determination to continue to support the brotherly people of Yemen as part of the country’s principled approach to stand by all Arab peoples and support Arab causes.

The Yemeni premier appreciated the comprehensive efforts made by the UAE at the developmental, humanitarian, security and economic levels to improve living conditions in Yemen, highlighting the significant Emirati support for rebuilding essential public utilities, key educational facilities and social services.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council , along with UAE Ambassador to Yemen Salim Khalifa Al Ghafli and Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, the Yemeni Ambassador to UAE.