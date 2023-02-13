Mohammed bin Rashid and Georgia’s Prime Minister witness the signing of an agreement to enhance cooperation in the field of government excellence

By WAM

DUBAI, 13th February, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, on the sidelines of his participation at the World Government Summit.

During the meeting that was held at the Summit, His Highness highlighted the UAE’s keenness to foster constructive dialogue and exchange of ideas at the event to combat challenges and create a bright future for humanity.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields and ways to further strengthen cooperation based on mutual interests with a focus on the economy and the cultural sector.

Sheikh Mohammed and Irakli Garibashvili witnessed the signing of an agreement between the two countries focused on establishing collaboration to share expertise in the field of government modernisation as part of the Government Experience Exchange Programme. The agreement seeks to strengthen the capabilities of the government in Georgia and provide the latest tools to develop the skills of government employees.

The signing ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit (WGS) Organisation, and Revaz Javelidze, Head of Government Administration in Georgia.

Al Gergawi said that the UAE, under the leadership of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has established a global model for international cooperation that seeks to raise efficiency in governments.

“The agreement signed with Georgia reflects the UAE’s keenness to share its successful experience with other countries. It also aims to enhance the future readiness of Georgia through building government capabilities and empowering officials with the tools of the future,” said Al Gergawi.

The agreement focuses on promoting the exchange of experiences between the two countries in the field of government, raising government efficiencies, supporting innovation in government, and developing effective solutions to combat challenges in government.

This year’s edition of the WGS, which commenced today, has brought together more than 250 ministers and over 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and experts from across the world. The Summit features more than 220 sessions. Over 300 global speakers will be sharing their vision and discussing ideas and strategies for shaping a new future for governments.

The World Government Summit 2023 features a set of interactive dialogue sessions covering six key themes: Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritising Learning and Work.



