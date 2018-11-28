Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed attend launch of UAE Centennial 2071

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today attended the launch of seven national strategies that promote the development model of the State to reach the UAE Centennial 2071.

This came during the UAE Government's 2nd Annual Meetings which kicked-off on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi in the presence of a number of crown princes, dignitaries, heads of UAE executive boards, ministers, heads of federal government bodies, heads of local government agencies, federal, local, and regional directors, along with assistant agents and executives.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is pursuing the integrated methodology laid down by the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with the objective of delivering the future and realising the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

"In so doing, the UAE has been applying best international practices until it has become a role model for development thanks to decades of hard work and distinction coupled with dynamic paradigm shifts," Sheikh Mohammed added, noting that the UAE Government's 2nd Annual Meetings are a significant milestone of the UAE National Agenda.

"The meetings address two key questions: Where have we reached and where are we headed over the coming 50 years?" Sheikh Mohammed noted.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in the meantime, affirmed that the UAE, while endeavouring to build a better future for its generations to come, is relying on an integrated approach combining together all federal and local government entities, seeking, in so doing, to deliver the future, and adopt a preemptive approach towards its challenges with the ultimate goal of creating a better society."

The Vice President and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hailed the significant role of the annual meetings in aligning the UAE government efforts to underpin the development drive and meet the State's ambitions for progress and prosperity. They urged all task forces to double efforts and utilise available opportunities to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.

In the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, seven national strategies were launched as part of the efforts being made to promote the development model of the State to reach the UAE Centennial 2071.

Within this context, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, conducted a presentation on the Advanced Skills Strategy, while Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, briefed the audience on the UAE Advanced Sciences Strategy.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, spoke of the latest developments with regards to the execution of the AI Strategy; and Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, spoke of the country's National Food Security Strategy.

The pillars and targets of the Human Resources Strategy were explained by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, conducted a presentation on the UAE Cultural Agenda, with Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, concluding the presentations with a briefing on the goals of the National Programme for Happiness & Wellbeing.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Attending the meetings as well were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future along with a number of ministers and top officials.

Photos: WAM