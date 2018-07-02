Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Dubai’s new HR Law

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the new Human Resource Law of the Government of Dubai.

The new legislation is aimed at further enhancing government performance, encouraging creativity and innovation as well as attracting the right talents that can help further cement Dubai's profile as a model for innovation and excellence.

"It also echoes our commitment for securing an appropriate work environment for all employees of the Government of Dubai as a key element in our development plans. Our objective is to ensure a strong work-life balance and stability for all government employees, regardless of their positions, in order to encourage them to make use of their full potentials.' Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The new legislation also reflects our vision for ensuring a better future for our employees and the happiness of their families," he added.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that the new HR Law is in line with the futuristic vision of the Government of Dubai as we see through which to enhance teamwork, knowledge exchange and bolstering our efforts for pushing Dubai’s development march forward.

His Highness also said that Dubai is preparing its national talents to meet the rapid changes taking place in its operations, which have been driven by the vision of the leadership that considers people a key asset. His Highness said that the new law offers government entities the flexibility to adapt their regulations according to the nature of their operations. "Improving government work is a top priority of the government in order to cement its position a leading government. We will invest all resources to build the capabilities necessary for going forward with our journey of leadership, innovation and development. We will spare no efforts to empower our human resources so they can always be the best, and the most efficient and competent," Sheikh Hamdan said.

The new HR Law is also aimed at promoting work-life balance and supporting working women.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said that the continuous support of the leadership has helped to ensure the happiness of Dubai government employees, an objective that is clearly reflected in the new HR Law. He also called upon all government entities to speed up the implementation of the new law, adding that the regulations and clauses of the law are being prepared to enable government entities to implement the new law in 2019.

The new law includes 141 articles, compared to the 231 articles of the previous law, with the new clauses cover areas such as Emiratisation, scholarship, learning and development and gives nationals looking for jobs and internships the opportunity to benefit from the experiences of government agencies.