Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Saudi Arabia for Arab Summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has arrived at the King Abdulaziz Air Base, in Dharan, leading the UAE delegation to the 29th Arab Summit, due to start tomorrow in the Saudi city of Dammam.

Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, and a number of Saudi princes along with Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, Arab League Secretary General, welcomed H.H. Sheikh Mohammed upon arrival.

Sheikh Mohammed is accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department; and Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Permanent Representative at the Arab League.