Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend GCC Summit

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, arrived in Saudi Arabia at the head of the UAE delegation to attend the 39th session of the GCC Summit.

He was received at King Salman Air Base Airport by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who welcomed him and the accompanying delegation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The UAE delegation includes H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.