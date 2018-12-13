Mohammed bin Rashid attends 11th Arab Strategy Forum

By WAM

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, while speaking at the 11th Arab Strategy Forum on Wednesday said, "The year 2019 will witness many opportunities and challenges, but we are optimistic about political, economic and humanitarian levels."

He made this statement while attending some of the activities of the forum in Dubai, which attracted regional and international political and economic figures, as well as leading thinkers, strategic analysts and policy-makers, who discussed global developments and participated in predicting the economic and political future of the Arab region and the rest of the world.

"The world’s economy is in constant movement. However, we do not rely on reactions, but we try to create our reality and future. The region has many plans, projects and opportunities, and we hope that 2019 will witness the launch of these projects," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

"Economic and political opportunities are pushing us to think about all options, and we have chosen development, dialogue and advancement. The ability to anticipate the future is an ability to adapt to its variables and benefit from its opportunities," he added.

The forum was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the Arab Strategy Forum, along with several ministers and officials.

The forum’s current edition, titled "The State of the World in 2019" aimed to highlight future scenarios and organise current data and future indexes, which will enable decision-makers and policy-makers to formulate economic and political strategies and create realistic future plans.