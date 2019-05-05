Mohammed bin Rashid attends 2000 Guineas race at Newmarket

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, attended the 2000 Guineas races at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile racecourse.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praised the level of organisation of the first Flat racing Classic of the season at Newmarket in which a selection of fine horses from around the world compete for the titles.

UAE’s horses continued to shine as H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum’s ‘Communique,’ steered by Silvestre de Sousa and trained Mark Johnston, won the Jockey Club Stakes (Group 2) title. In the second place came ‘Defoe,’ which is owned by Sheikh Mohammad bin Obaid Al Maktoum.

The Havana Gold Handicap Stakes’ fierce competition ended with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s horse ‘Moyassar’ clinching the precious title followed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s horse ‘Mawakib’ in second place.

The Newmarket Stakes was also dominated by UAE’s horses as ‘UAE Jewel,’ owned by Sheikh Mohammad bin Obaid Al Maktoum, snatched the first place and leaving ‘Walkinthesand’ to secure the second place.

Steered by Donnacha O'Brien, ‘Magna Grecia’ beat 19 horses and stole the 2000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1) title.