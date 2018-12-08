Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Falasi, Al Ketbi wedding

By WAM

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended a reception hosted by Mohammed Saif Al Maqdoodi Al Falasi, on the occasion of the wedding of his son, Rashid, to the daughter of Rashid Serdah Obaid Al Ketbi.

The reception, held at the Al Rimal wedding hall on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, was attended by a number of Sheikhs and dignitaries.

His Highness congratulated the two families, and wished the newly-wedded couple a joyous married life.