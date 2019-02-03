Mohammed bin Rashid attends crowning of UAE riders in endurance race in Saudi Arabia

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the crowning of Emirati riders as winners of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the successful organisation of the endurance championship as part of the new comprehensive overhaul in many sectors thanks to Vision 2030.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also attended part of the race in which Emirati riders emerged victorious and clinched the title of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup.

Riding Blakeridge Indigo, UAE’s Salem Al Ketbi from M7 Endurance Stables galloped to the finish line (4:25:43) leaving the second place to Abdullah Ghanem Al Marri from F3 Stables (4:25:43). The third place went also to the UAE with Saif Ahmed Al Mazrouei from MRM Stables (4:25:44).

More than 200 riders from 12 countries (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Spain, Sudan, UAE, Uruguay) participated in the race. The endurance event is held as part of ‘Winter At Tantora’ festival, the cultural and touristic festival held in the city of Al-Ula, an ancient city known for its rock monuments.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup was also attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince of Medina Region; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department; Dr Ahmad Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the Emirates Equestrian Federation; and Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of Meydan.

