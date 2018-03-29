Mohammed bin Rashid attends Olympic Creativity Workshop

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today attended the Olympic Creativity Workshop organised by the National Olympic Committee in collaboration with the General Sports Authority.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman Of Dubai Sports Council H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of discussions to identify the UAE’s strengths in various sectors. Such discussions can further improve the performance of various sectors in the country, as well as ensure the highest quality of outcomes in various spheres of life including sports.

Speaking to participants of the Olympic Creativity Workshop, Sheikh Mohammed said that supporting the sports sector is a top priority of the government as part of its drive to be among the leading nations in the world. He highlighted the high-quality sports infrastructure that exists across the country and the continuous training provided to athletes across various sporting disciplines to enable them to be champions.

Vice President of the NOC Humaid Al Qatami briefed His Highness about the various topics discussed at the Workshop, which included strategic planning, financial support, technical issues in sports, communication and sports marketing, external representation, sports and talent scouting, enterprises and sports infrastructure, health and anti-dumping protection, knowledge and training, and programmes and events.