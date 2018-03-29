Mohammed bin Rashid attends Post Position Draw of Dubai World Cup 2018

  WAM
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the Post Position Draw for the Dubai World Cup 2018, which will take place on Saturday, 31st March, at Meydan Race Course in Dubai.

His Highness welcomed the Dubai World Cup’s guests to the UAE, adding that the Cup reflects spirits of tolerance and peace, which characterises the UAE society.

A total of 114 horses representing 12 countries will take to the track on Saturday attempting to win part of the Dubai World Cup 2018 prize pool. The prize money this year is worth more than US$10 million.

 

