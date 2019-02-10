Mohammed bin Rashid attends UAE President Endurance cup

By WAM

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the 20th edition of the UAE President Endurance Cup at the Emirates Endurance Village at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also attended the 160-km endurance event that saw the participation of 313 riders from 38 countries.

Riding Lockelea Starwood Comet from F3 Stables, Saeed Ahmed Al Harbi galloped to the finish line to snatch the UAE President Endurance Cup title.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, owner of F3 Stables, expressed his happiness with the achievement at the hotly-contested title.

The second place title went to the rider Fares Abdulrahman Al Ghilani from Wathba Stables, whereas F3 Stables’ Salem Saeed Al Owais came in third place.