Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended this evening a reception hosted by Juma Ahmed Majid Al Ghurair to celebrate the wedding of his son 'Mohammed', to the daughter of Majid Saif Ahmed Al Ghurair.

The reception, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Sheikhs; dignitaries and relatives of the couple.

Sheikh Mohammed extended his congratulations and wishes to the couples for a happy married life.