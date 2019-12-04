Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended today a wedding reception at Dubai World Trade Center hosted by Saeed Omair Jumaa Omair bin Attij Alfalasi to celebrate his wedding to the daughter of Naser Owaid Mahimad bin Ahmed Al Marar The wedding reception was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Also present during were Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with Sheikhs and dignitaries and families of the groom and the bride.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the couple and wished them a happy marriage life.