Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, approves decisions and policies supporting country’s efforts in development sectors

–His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “In the presence of my brother the President, we presided over the swearing-in of the newly appointed ministers, wishing them success in their duties.”

He further stated, “Today, I chaired the Cabinet meeting in Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, where we approved four international agreements, and the establishment of an office for the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in the country. The bank brings in 57 countries, with a starting capital of $100 billion and aims at driving investments in infrastructure to promote Asia’s accelerated development.”

His Highness added, “During the meeting, we adopted the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031. Also, we reviewed the UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment report and its action plan for the upcoming period, to achieve UAE Net Zero by 2050.”

His Highness said, “We approved the ‘Ajyal Schools’ model which includes managing 28 government school by operators from the private sector for three years to ensure experience transfer and diversification of educational choices for parents.”

His Highness added, “During the meeting, we approved the launching of the ‘UAE Award for Market Leadership’… The goal is to recognize distinct practices and honors leading businessmen and employees, and highlight the competitiveness of the UAE’s labor market.”

UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved developing the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031, as an updated framework to achieve the objectives of the UAE in circular economy, the UAE's Green Agenda 2030 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

The Agenda includes developing 22 policies in various fields, including sustainable transport, sustainable food production and consumption, sustainable manufacturing, and green infrastructure.

The UAE Governments Net Zero 2050 Charter was approved by the Cabinet. The charter aims to create a unified framework between the Federal government and the local governments of the Emirates, ensuring cooperation in adopting policies and procedures to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Ajyal schools

The meeting approved the ‘Ajyal Schools’ model and raising its efficiency. The decision includes managing 28 government school by operators from the private sector. The operating model is based on defining the responsibilities of the Emirates Schools Establishment, as well as the responsibilities of the operators, in line with the country’s education strategy and priorities.

UAE Award for Market Leadership

Also, the UAE cabinet approved the launching of the ‘UAE Award for Market Leadership’, aiming to recognize the efforts of the private sector enterprises, honoring leading businessmen and employees of the sector, and highlighting the competitiveness of the country’s labor market.

School calendar for the coming three academic years

The UAE Cabinet adopted the public and private school calendar for the coming three academic years (2023/2024, 2024/2025, 2025/2026). The decision established a clear and detailed timeline of school days and holidays. As per the decision, schools must have a minimum of 182 school days.

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank… UAE branch

The Cabinet approved the signing of an agreement between the UAE Government and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), regarding the establishment of an office for the Bank in the country. The Bank's Board of Directors chose the UAE by a unanimous vote of all the members.

National priorities for research and development

The Cabinet also reviewed the Emirates Research and Development Council report for the year 2022, which addressed the country’s national priorities for research and development sector during the next stage, in the energy transition, health and quality of life, food and water security, among others.

Also, the meeting reviewed a number of reports, including the Emirates Scientists Council report for the year 2022, the UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment report, the UAE's National Committee on SDGs report, and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) report 2022.

The UAE Cabinet reviewed the Open Data Inventory Report (ODIN) 2022/2023. According to the results, the UAE ranked 9th globally out of 192 countries covered by the report. This reflects UAE’s keenness in adopting transparency in government work, and translates its policies towards open data, the use of technology, and the consolidation of a sustainable economy.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved 4 international agreements with a number of friendly countries, including the Republic of Turkmenistan, the Democratic Republic of East Timor, the Republic of Austria, and the Czech Republic.

Additionally, the Cabinet meeting approved establishing an embassy in the Republic of Portugal in Lisbon, in addition to signing an agreement with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council to host the headquarters of the Gulf Academy for Strategic and Security Studies in the country.

