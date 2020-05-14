Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA doctors

By WAM

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued directives to grant 10-year Golden Visas to 212 doctors of various specialisations working for the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, as a token of appreciation for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and their selfless dedication to caring for infected patients.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the efforts of medical, nursing and administrative staff across the UAE, which have been key to containing the spread of COVID-19 and providing the highest level of healthcare to patients. His Highness said the UAE will successfully overcome the crisis thanks to the strong solidarity between various segments of UAE society in the face of challenges.

Director General of the Dubai Health Authority Humaid Al Qutami thanked Sheikh Mohammed on behalf of all doctors for this initiative, which he said reflects His Highness’s keenness to support medical personnel in the country. This gesture will further boost their morale and encourage them in their efforts to provide the highest quality of medical care for patients infected by the virus, he said.

He also said the UAE leadership has always placed the highest priority on the medical sector and extended all the resources necessary for ensuring its success including the world’s best medical talent. The leadership has also encouraged the development of local medical talent and offered young doctors opportunities to learn and gain experience at the best international universities and scientific centres. This support has helped establish a strong healthcare system, which has enabled the UAE to mount a robust response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The country’s handling of the pandemic has won it global praise, he noted.

Al Qutami praised the efforts of local and expatriate doctors, who have demonstrated high levels of agility and flexibility and worked long hours to provide care for patients. By demonstrating selfless dedication in caring for others, they have played significant roles in helping Dubai and the UAE contain the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that the DHA has provided comprehensive support for its staff and provided all advanced protective equipment necessary to ensure their safety.

He congratulated the doctors who were granted the Golden Visa and expressed his gratitude for their extraordinary efforts on the frontlines of the fight against the virus.

Announced last year, the Golden Visa is granted to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, investors and entrepreneurs in various fields.

