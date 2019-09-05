Mohammed bin Rashid honours members of ‘Emirates Youth Programme’

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the UAE's work to build its national capacities and invest in the potential of its people is a global model of empowering the youth and preparing them to play their key role in creating their future.

He made this statement while attending the graduation of 80 government employees from the Emirates Youth Programme, who include several people of determination, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"The UAE's embarking on the capabilities of its people and their potential since its establishment is a focus of its approach and today we are seeing the results, represented by the UAE’s leadership and its overall progress and competitiveness. This policy has made a positive difference and will reinforce the country’s civilised model because we believe that the future will be led by the youth, and its industry will depend on their minds, efforts, giving and creativity," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

"We expect young Emiratis to be confident and responsible. We see them as promising future opportunities and the UAE's hope to achieve overall leadership," he added while congratulating the programme’s graduates and urging them to continue learning and acquiring knowledge.

The Emirati Youth Programme, organised by the UAE Government Leaders Programme, in collaboration with the UAE Youth Council, witnessed the participation of a group of government employees aged between 21 and 35. The programme is based on the six core themes of values and ethics, happiness and positivity, creative leadership, science and technology, development projects, and the UAE’s model of government leadership.

The programme was created based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed contained in the book, titled, "Reflections on Happiness and Positivity," and aims to create young future leaders with the skills and knowledge required by future governments.

The programme involved interactive lectures and sessions that focussed on the topics of global trends, effective communication skills, predicting the future, and analysing global challenges, as well as ways of drafting development projects that will solve the challenges faced by the youth in the UAE.