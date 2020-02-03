Mohammed bin Rashid honours school teacher with medal, promotion

By Media Office

Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored today the Emirati teacher Sheikha Al Nuaimi, with the Prime Minister's medal and an immediate exceptional promotion.

“We honoured Sheikha Al Nuaimi, a social worker at a school in Al Ain, along with her mother. She set a great example of how a school can be a warm incubator, and a source of positive energy, and how school cab be a learning environment where our children are raised. We all watched how she starts a school day with our pupils,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“Sheikha Al Nuaimi has pleased us with her positivity, energy and tenderness, as well as the way she deals with pupils as if they are her own sons and children. She is an example and a role model, not only for our schools, but also for our government institutions...

"We presented her with the Prime Minister's Medal and an immediate exceptional promotion for her dedication and outstanding performance. We also extended special thanks to her during the Cabinet meeting,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

The educator said that she's proud and happy of her work, adding that she prays to Allah to make the students better for their parents and their country.

Sheikh Mohammed, tweeted a video of Sheikha Al Nuaimi greeting students at an Al Ain school had gone viral, and asked Netizens to help identify her. "A beginning of a school day in UAE, the beginning is different when a teacher has a beautiful soul, says good words, shows an honest smile, spreads optimism and true positivity among her students. Can someone identify her? We are looking for her."

