Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of 2nd Emiratisation Award

By Media Office

Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, honoured the winners of the second Emiratisation Award at the Emirates Palace today.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the winners, while affirming that the private sector has a national responsibility towards the development and growth of the domestic economy.

''Supporting Emiratisation is a top priority of the government...we will continue to provide all sources and enablers to support our citizens in different sectors. We are keen to follow and employ any source to qualify elite national professionals, who will drive the progress of the nation,'' he said.

''We congratulate the winners but the mission is not over yet...qualifying our human resources and developing creative minds to respond to future requirements is the most important step,'' he added.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said Sheikh Mohammed's patronage and support for the award qualified it to become a national platform for Emiratis to compete and exert extra efforts to support the Emiratisation programme.

He highlighted the importance of engaging the private sector and semi-government actors in adopting Emiratisation as a national duty.

The Emiratisation Award is an annual award granted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to honour the pioneers of Emiratisation in the private sector in order to stimulate and encourage the private sector and the Emiratis working in the sector to support the UAE Vision 2021.

The vision is aimed at achieving an Emirati-centred knowledge economy and to emphasise the integration of roles between the Ministry and the establishments to achieve the effective participation of Emiratis in the UAE labour market.

The award consists of the following categories: The Establishments category, the Best Emiratisation Supporting Entity category, the Emiratisation Pioneer category, and the Best Emirati Employee category.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.