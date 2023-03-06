Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Al Shindagha Museum in Dubai, tours its different sections

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the preservation of our cultural and historical heritage is an ongoing responsibility that demonstrates our dedication to exhibiting the diverse values of our national identity.

It reflects the human and cultural dimensions that have been exemplified by Emiratis since ancient times, His Highness said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, “Our museums serve as cultural beacons that embody our heritage. We want the world to know Dubai’s story and its history. Dubai has always been a hub for traders and those pursuing a better life, and it will continue to thrive as a centre of global civilisations on both cultural and humanitarian fronts.”

His Highness made these remarks during the inauguration of the renovated Al Shindagha Museum in Dubai. The inauguration ceremony was held at the Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council; Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; as well as several dignitaries, entities, and teams involved in the preservation and renovation of the museum, along with artists and entrepreneurs.

His Highness directed that the Al Shindagha area, covering an area of 310,000 square metres, be transformed into an open-air museum narrating the inspiring story of Dubai. The museum will showcase the city’s exceptional achievements and its diverse human and cultural dimensions.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid said, “The Al Shindagha Museum plays a vital role in preserving tangible and intangible cultural heritage, which is the foundation of any civilisation. The museum embodies the ambitious spirit of Dubai and documents its success stories. It stands as a testament to the emirate’s journey towards the future, which was initiated by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum and is being continued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

Sheikha Latifa expressed her appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by thoughtful contributors, researchers, historians, heritage experts, and collectors who have enriched the museum with rare possessions and documents that compellingly reflect the customs, traditions, and heritage of Dubai’s ancient past. She also praised the officials, government entities, and their teams who worked hard to turn this vision into reality.

The Al Maktoum Residence

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the different sections of the museum and was briefed about the various assets on display, particularly the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed section, which is located within the Al Maktoum Residence and archives the experience of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and his role in the development of Dubai. His Highness was also briefed about the various collections on display at the Al Maktoum Residence section, which showcases the Dubai ruling family’s legacy and accomplishments, as well as the historic events that took place in Dubai over the years. The Al Maktoum Residence also features exhibits on the main decisions and historical projects of Dubai rulers in the 19th century, among other enriching information.

The Al Shindagha Museum, located in the Dubai Creek area, offers a vivid narration of the history of Dubai and showcases its rich cultural heritage. The museum immerses visitors in Dubai’s traditional lifestyle of the 19th century and 1970s and tells the story of Dubai’s journey to becoming the modern metropolis it is today.

Largest heritage museum in UAE

The Al Shindagha Museum is the largest heritage museum in the UAE, featuring 22 pavilions that include 80 historic houses showcasing the development of Dubai and the UAE. It offers a glimpse into the traditional Emirati lifestyle and the rich cultural heritage of the region, with exhibits that date back to the 1800s.

The museum also provides a space for investment and development projects related to heritage and culture, including services and amenities for visitors. The museum aims to attract over 1 million visitors by 2025 and features collections from more than 100 contributors.

Each pavilion has its unique theme and displays, showcasing the history and culture of Dubai and the UAE. These sections include Dubai Creek – Birth of a City, People and Faith, Emerging City, Perfume House, Traditional Crafts, Beauty and Adornment, Traditional Jewellery, Traditional Healthcare, Children House, Culture of the Sea, Community Hall, Life on Land, Traditional Food House, Poetry House, and Al Maktoum Residence, among others.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.